Peterborough United’s new strike force plans held back by injury concerns
Peterborough United’s new strike force of Johnson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott won’t be seen until July 24 at the earliest.
The pair, who both scored 33 goals in their only full season at Posh, will miss this Saturday’s (July 10) opening friendly of the summer at Bedford Town because of injuries picked up before the end of last season.
Marriott finished last season with a knee problem, while Clarke-Harris had a calf issue which flared up before his promotion-clinching penalty against Lincoln City on the penultimate day of the League One season.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed he will restrict all his players to 45 minutes apiece at Bedford. Transfer-listed Mo Eisa and wantaway forward Siriki Dembele could well be paired up front.
“Jonson hurt his calf before the Lincoln match, but typically he wanted to play in that game,” Ferguson revealed. “And he aggravated the injury by playing. It’s not a big issue, but I doubt him or Jack will be available before July 24.
“Jack finished last season with a knee problem so we’re being careful with him. Again it’s not a big issue.”