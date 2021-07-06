Peterborough United’s new strike force plans held back by injury concerns

Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The pair, who both scored 33 goals in their only full season at Posh, will miss this Saturday’s (July 10) opening friendly of the summer at Bedford Town because of injuries picked up before the end of last season.

Marriott finished last season with a knee problem, while Clarke-Harris had a calf issue which flared up before his promotion-clinching penalty against Lincoln City on the penultimate day of the League One season.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed he will restrict all his players to 45 minutes apiece at Bedford. Transfer-listed Mo Eisa and wantaway forward Siriki Dembele could well be paired up front.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo Eisa.

“Jonson hurt his calf before the Lincoln match, but typically he wanted to play in that game,” Ferguson revealed. “And he aggravated the injury by playing. It’s not a big issue, but I doubt him or Jack will be available before July 24.