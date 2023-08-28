News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have won three of their opening five League One games.Peterborough United have won three of their opening five League One games.
Peterborough United's new predicted finishing position after Derby County defeat, plus where Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Reading, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic are tipped to finish - picture gallery

Peterborough United’s promising start to the season has derailed a touch following two successive defeats.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

It leaves Posh 10th in the early League One table.

But League sponsors SkyBet expect Peterborough to pick up the pace once again and continue to challenge at the business end of the table.

Here is where the bookmakers are tipping Posh – and every other League One side – to finish the season.

Final league positions are based on the odds of each side to win the league, with the odds also provided.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Posh will do via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

7/2

1. Derby County

7/2 Photo: Michael Regan

4/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

4/1 Photo: Clive Brunskill

11/2

3. Oxford United

11/2 Photo: David Price

8/1

4. Barnsley

8/1 Photo: Richard Heathcote

