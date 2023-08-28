Peterborough United’s promising start to the season has derailed a touch following two successive defeats.

It leaves Posh 10th in the early League One table.

But League sponsors SkyBet expect Peterborough to pick up the pace once again and continue to challenge at the business end of the table.

Here is where the bookmakers are tipping Posh – and every other League One side – to finish the season.

Final league positions are based on the odds of each side to win the league, with the odds also provided.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Posh will do via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

1 . Derby County 7/2 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2 . Bolton Wanderers 4/1 Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3 . Oxford United 11/2 Photo: David Price Photo Sales