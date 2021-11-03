Peterborough United’s mouthwatering fixture with free-scoring Fulham is now all-ticket for home fans
Peterborough United’s mouthwatering Championship fixture with free-scoring Fulham at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (November 6, 3pm) is now all-ticket for home fans.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 3:07 pm
Tickets can be purchased online at www.theposhtickets.com and in person at the Weston Homes Box Office, which is open from 9am until 5pm.
Over 2,500 Fulham fans are expected at the game. Ahead of tonight’s fixture at Blackburn, Fulham have scored 36 goals in 15 Championship matches, 10 more than any other team.