Peterborough United’s million pound man visits a specialist in an attempt to save his season, but fellow forward back to face Swansea City

Joel Randall (blue).

The 22 year-old has started just two matches - only one in the Championship - for Posh since moving up from League Two side Exeter City.

Randall has suffered numerous injuries and even caught Covid in a frustrating campaign. The forward hasn’t been seen since appearing as a late substitute in the 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Sheffield United late in January.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “It’s been a tricky situation with Joel. He’s had numerous niggles and knocks. Last week we gave him some time off to spend with his family.

“He came back to train on Monday, but he was still feeling pain on the outside of his knee so we sent him to a specialist for a second opinion to try and get a clear indication of what is exactly wrong with him.

“We want him back, He is a very good player and he will be a big player for us, but as far as the future is concerned it’s all ifs and buts until we hear back from the specialist. It’s important we get him right.”

Obviously Randall has no chance of playing in tomorrow’s Championship fixture against Swansea at the Weston Homes Stadium (March 16, 7.45pm).