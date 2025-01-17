Peterborough United's Manchester City loanee nearing a return but Cian Hayes remains an injury doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darren Ferguson has updated fans on the fitness of Mahamadou Susoho and Cian Hayes.

Posh hope that loanee Mahamadou Susoho could be back in action as soon as early as next Saturday.

Susoho, who is on loan at the club from Manchester City, has only featured in one match so far this season and was then injured in the warm up of Posh’s Carabao Cup tie away at Oxford in August.

The 19-year-old returned to his parent club for treatment but has been back at Posh the last few weeks stepping up his recovery in preparation for his return.

Mahamadou Susoho in action against Huddersfield Town, his only Peterborough United appearance. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was cautious with his optimism but did has said that a beset case scenario could see Susoho involved at Lincoln next Saturday (January 25).

He said: “Mo is training very, very well and he’s not far away at all. If it goes to plan, he will be back for the Lincoln game. That will be another player back, a very important one.

Cian Hayes remains a doubt for Saturday and will go through a fitness test after damaging his shoulder in a collision in training on Sunday.

Ferguson added: “When the injury happened- it was from absolutely nothing- I was fearing the worst with how things have gone for us this season but fortunately, it is not long term. I was worried on Sunday, I thought there might be a break but there’s not, there’s a bit of ligament damage. He has got a chance for Saturday.