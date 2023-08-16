​A terrific finish in the come-from-behind 3-1 win at Barnsley on Tuesday meant the 22 year-old has scored in back-to-back Football League matches for the first time in his career.

And the three points at Oakwell lifted Posh into joint second place in League One with three wins in three matches.

But Kyprianou insists the club management team is keeping everyone grounded ahead of Saturday’s derby day at Northampton Town.

Hector Kyprianou celebrates Kwame Poku's goal at Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We played Barnsley off the park in the second-half,” Kyprianou enthused. “But we’ve parked that result and we’re now focussing on the next game.

"That’s how we’ve been all season. The coaching staff have kept us grounded. We’re not looking any further ahead than Saturday.

"We did show what we are all about at Barnsley though. The togetherness and the spirit we have as well as the quality and self belief ensured we stayed confident even after we fell behind.

"We won our battles. We stayed calm and kept playing and once we equalised we just went hunting more goals.”

Kyprianou scored the vital first goal to get Posh level in the 74th minute. It was a stylish first-time finish from Peter Kioso’s pull back which prompted a surprise ‘golf swing’ celebration.

"I was just hoping PK would cut the ball back to me,” Kyprianou added. “I was undecided at first which corner of the net I would go for, but I went for the whip across the goalkeeper and luckily it went in.