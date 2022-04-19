Peterborough United’s man-of-the-match praises the fighting spirit of his teammates and the professionalism and intensity his manager has brought to the club

David Cornell of Peterborough United claims the ball against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh kept their first clean sheet away from home in the Championship all season at Oakwell thanks to a fine performance from Cornell and some brave defensive work from those directly in front of him.

Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor scored the Posh goals, the latter successfully claiming the second goal after it had initially been awarded to Frankie Kent.

“It was a real tough battle,” Cornell said: “We deserved to win and I was pleased to help the lads out with a couple of saves as I’ve been disappointed with myself in the last couple of weeks. But the boys in front of me also delivered some incredible blocks. We’re all very happy with the clean sheet obviously. I always give everything and I think I’ve done okay this season, but there are always a couple of goals that disappoint a goalkeeper.

Frankie Kent celebrates after the second Posh goal at Barnsley, thinking he had scored it when in fact Jack Taylor had headed the ball home! Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“There’s a real togetherness in this group. We are battling for each other and we are battling for the gaffer.

“The performances have been a lot better in the last month. If we’d shown this sort of form all season we wouldn’t be in the bottom three now.

“The manager has brought intensity and professionalism with him. Every single session of every single day is intense and it’s all very professional in now we eat and how we travel.

“We didn’t over-celebrate this win as we know we have to prepare well and get ready for Forest on Saturday.”