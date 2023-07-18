The 23 year-old has made 13 appearances for the Championship side after joining the club from Luton Town for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2022.

Kioso has enjoyed successful loan spells with Northampton Town, Milton Keynes Dons and Bolton Wanderers after beginning his career with Hartlepool United following a spell within the MK Dons Academy.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “Peter is someone we have had our eye on for a while in terms of what we are after in that position.

Peter Kioso in his Luton Town days. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images).

"Ane he can actually play in three different positions, as a right back in a back four, right-wing back in a back three and a right-sided centre back in a back three.

“I am absolutely delighted as he fits everything I am looking for in that position. He is athletic, quick, strong, a great character and has good experience of both League One and the Championship.

“He was in a very good MK Dons side that came close to getting promotion from League One and he knows some of our current players well, which helps and he is a lovely lad which also helps.

"We have to make sure, when we bring loans into the club, the player has to be a perfect fit and in this case it does.

Peter Kioso after signing for Posh.

“He was really determined to come and that stood out for me because it has taken a while for this to get done.

”The chairman and Barry have had to persevere on this one. They have stayed the course, so I am delighted to get it over the line. It is a position we needed to fill and we have filled it with a very good player.

Kioso added: “I feel this is the right club for me. I know a few of the lads already, in fact I was speaking with Kabongo Tshimanga yesterday and he was saying what a good club it is and I can’t wait to get started. I like to defend, but also in my position, you need to be able to do the attacking side of the game too and I really enjoy that aspect too.

