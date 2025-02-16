Garry Monk. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Cambridge United have sacked manager Garry Monk.

Monk departs the Abbey Stadium after just under a year in charge. He leaves ‘The U’s’ bottom of the League One table eight points from safety after Saturday’s damaging 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Exeter City. Cambridge won just nine games under Monk who had previously managed Leeds United, Swansea City, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday and MIddlesbrough.

The club’s majority owner Paul Barry said: "We would like to thank Garry for his hard work and commitment to Cambridge United over the last 12 months. He really bought into the club during his time with us and we are all very disappointed it has not worked out in the way we would all have hoped.

"In the end, the table does not lie and it is the right moment to make a change as we conclude the first part of our football review. There are 15 games of this season remaining, and we must continue to fight together to preserve our League One status over the coming weeks.”

Posh visit Cambridge for a League One game on March 15.