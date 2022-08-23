Peterborough United's League One promotion rivals have strengthened their squad
Mallik Wilks, who was often linked with a move to Peterborough United in the summer, has joined likely League One promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday from Hull City.
Forward Wilks played successfully for Posh boss Grant McCann at Doncaster Rovers and Hull. During the summer Posh director of football Barry Fry denied they had ever been interested in the 23 year-old.
Wednesday, who are two points and two places behind second-placed Posh in the League One table, have also bolstered their defensive options by signing centre-back Mark McGuinness on loan from Cardiff City.
Posh are still seeking an attacking player and hope to sign one before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Thursday, September 1.