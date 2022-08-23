Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mallik Wilks (left) in action for Hull City. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images.

Forward Wilks played successfully for Posh boss Grant McCann at Doncaster Rovers and Hull. During the summer Posh director of football Barry Fry denied they had ever been interested in the 23 year-old.

Wednesday, who are two points and two places behind second-placed Posh in the League One table, have also bolstered their defensive options by signing centre-back Mark McGuinness on loan from Cardiff City.