The 24-year-old defender has signed a two-year-deal with the club following his release from Huddersfield Town.

He won rave reviews for his performance as a left-sided centre-half on loan at League Two Bradford City last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crichlow helped the Bantams reach the play-offs and although his side fell short in the play-offs, he has now made the step up himself after being impressed with Darren Ferguson's plans. Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark also helped persuade his great friend to sign on at London Road.

Romoney Crichlow after signing for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

The pair have never played on the same professional team together, but both grew up in the London area and have known each other for many years.

Crichlow said: “I had an early talk with the gaffer and he told me about the interest and then he gave a good presentation and he sold the move to me pretty early.

“I watched a few games last season as I know Ephron, so I was watching as a fan and seeing the way they played and I think it suits my attributes and will allow me to play a lot of good football. It was a no-brainer once the interest was there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since I’ve been here, everyone seems to love Ephron as much as I do. He rubs off on everyone. As soon as he found out there was interest, he was telling me to get my backside down here.

“I’m glad to get it done early to allow myself to gel with the group and to get involved early to help make my mark as soon as possible. It’s a good group of lads from what I’ve seen so far and I can’t wait to get started. It’s going to be a good competitive league this year.

“Last season was a great year for me. The focus was playing as many games as possible, and it was a real positive one where I played well and we got into the play-offs. Playing in front of 20,000 fans in League Two was a dream and it prepared me for my next move.”