Peterborough United's latest promotion odds as thrilling League One battle hots up, plus the prices for Portsmouth, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United, Stevenage and Derby County - picture gallery

Just four points separate the top six teams in League One as the race for promotion heads to a thrilling conclusion.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 09:20 GMT

Posh picked up a fine win at Charlton at the weekend to leave them sitting nicely in second spot.

But there is plenty of hard work ahead for Darren Ferguson’s men, starting with tomorrow’s home game against Shrewsbury Town.

Here is how league sponsors SkyBet see the promotion race shaping up.

Let us know how you see the promotion race going.

2000/1

1. Reading

2000/1 Photo: Warren Little

1000/1

2. Wigan Athletic

1000/1 Photo: Pete Norton

1000/1

3. Cambridge United

1000/1 Photo: Gary Oakley

750/1

4. Lincoln City

750/1 Photo: Michael Regan

