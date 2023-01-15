Jonson Clarke-Harris has fallen short of his own lofty standards this season. Photo: Joe Dent.

Despite Clarke-Harris’s claims, he still sits joint top of the League One scoring charts- with Aaron Collins from Bristol Rovers- on 13 goals, which he has amassed in 24 matches.

Clarke-Harris won the Golden Boot the last time he appeared in the division, two seasons ago, with 31 goals. After 24 games in that season, he had also scored 13 goals.

Yet, Clarke-Harris has still fallen short of his own expectations this season.

He said: “I’m not happy with where I am at the minute, I feel as if I’ve underscored. I’ve missed a couple of big chances. Some of those chances were in games that we could have won so I’m disappointed in myself.

"I’ve always said though that it’s points over goals so hopefully we can just keep picking up points and I can get scoring.

“There are qualities elsewhere in the team too. Ephron, Kwame and Ricky are all chipping away with goals. Joe Taylor has got goals in him too, so at least they’re being spread out.”

Club captain Clarke-Harris is one of a number of players that has previous experience working under Darren Ferguson and appears to be enthused to be working under the Posh legend again. He also expressed his belief that the combination that fired the club to promotion two years ago can prove to be successful again.

He added: “We just have to take each game as it comes. You have to remember half of this group got promoted out of the league before. When you look back at that time, we weren’t in the top two at this stage. We will keep digging away and hopefully we can improve on our away performances.

"It’s a team full of winners here. Even in head tennis this week in training and in training games it shows, we are winners. You can’t win anything at this point in the season so hopefully we will have something to celebrate at the end of it.

“The last seven or ten days have been a really good couple of sessions and that;’s what we have to take into the next games and the rest of the season."

Clarke-Harris is Posh’s only player to reach double figures this season. Posh’s second-highest scorer in League One is Jack Marriott on just four goals.