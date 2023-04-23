Jonson Clarke-Harris missed out on the EFL's League One Player of the Season award. Photo: Joe Dent.

Clarke-Harris won the award the last time he and Posh played in League One two seasons ago but did not go back-to-back after being beaten by Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan was also in contention for the award.

Clarke-Harris is League One’s leading goalscorer on 25 goals, meanwhile Collins has scored 16 times this season and provided 11 assists for Rovers, who sit in 15th place and face Posh on Saturday.

The majority of Collins’ good form came in the first half of the season and he has only found the net twice in his last 14 matches.

Clarke-Harris had to be content with a place in the League One team of the season instead.

League One Team of the season: Michael Cooper (Plymouth), Bali Mumba (Plymouth), Leif Davis (Ipswich), Mads Andersen (Barnsley), Ricardo Santos (Bolton), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Conor Hourihane (Derby), Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers), Conor Chaplin (Ipswich), Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday), Jonson Clarke-Harris

Elsewhere, former Posh loanee Bali Mumba beat out competition from Ipswich’s Cameron Humphreys and Charlton's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to win the League One Young Player of the Season award.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher was named League One’s leading boss ahead of Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore.