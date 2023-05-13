News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Peterborough United's job is nowhere near done despite Sheffield Wednesday demolition, insists captain Jonson Clarke-Harris

Captain Jonson Clarke-Harris insists the job for Peterborough United is nowhere near done despite beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in the first leg of a League One play-off semi-final on Friday night.

By Ben Jones
Published 13th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates scoring against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent.Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates scoring against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent.
Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates scoring against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh took a large step towards a Wembley final with a convincing victory in one of the great nights under the London Road nights. They were 2-0 up at the break before doubling the lead in the second-half.

Darren Ferguson’s men will now be expected to finish the job at away at Hillsborough next Thursday (May 18, 8pm kick off).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Clarke-Harris, who scored the fourth goal, was quick to stress after the match that the squad do not believe that the tie is over and that the players can start getting measured for their Wembley suits.

Jonson Clarke-Harris heads at goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: David Lowndes.Jonson Clarke-Harris heads at goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: David Lowndes.
Jonson Clarke-Harris heads at goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: David Lowndes.
Most Popular

Clarke-Harris said: “The job is nowhere near done yet. We’re in on Saturday and we’re back on it again. We’ll review tonight’s game and get right back on it.

"We’re going to go to Hillsborough to control the game and to win it the same way we’ve done tonight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Tonight’s performance has not exceeded our expectations. We’ve worked on it all week. We’ve been working hard to play like that and we’ve got it completely right today.

“Full credit to all the boys because we came under a bit of pressure in a spell when they tried to get a foothold in the game. They kept pumping it long so we had to dig deep, but we dealt with it. We dealt with all of the set-pieces.

“That third goal let us get a breather and got us control of the game back.”

The goal for Clarke-Harris, scored from a great cross stood up to the back post by Jack Taylor, was his 29th of another outstanding season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Peterborough United delivered a brilliant performance to top the great play-off ...
Related topics:Jonson Clarke-HarrisSheffield WednesdayLeague OneSheffieldWembleyHillsboroughLondon RoadDarren Ferguson