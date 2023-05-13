Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates scoring against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh took a large step towards a Wembley final with a convincing victory in one of the great nights under the London Road nights. They were 2-0 up at the break before doubling the lead in the second-half.

Darren Ferguson’s men will now be expected to finish the job at away at Hillsborough next Thursday (May 18, 8pm kick off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Clarke-Harris, who scored the fourth goal, was quick to stress after the match that the squad do not believe that the tie is over and that the players can start getting measured for their Wembley suits.

Jonson Clarke-Harris heads at goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: David Lowndes.

Clarke-Harris said: “The job is nowhere near done yet. We’re in on Saturday and we’re back on it again. We’ll review tonight’s game and get right back on it.

"We’re going to go to Hillsborough to control the game and to win it the same way we’ve done tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tonight’s performance has not exceeded our expectations. We’ve worked on it all week. We’ve been working hard to play like that and we’ve got it completely right today.

“Full credit to all the boys because we came under a bit of pressure in a spell when they tried to get a foothold in the game. They kept pumping it long so we had to dig deep, but we dealt with it. We dealt with all of the set-pieces.

“That third goal let us get a breather and got us control of the game back.”

The goal for Clarke-Harris, scored from a great cross stood up to the back post by Jack Taylor, was his 29th of another outstanding season.

Advertisement Hide Ad