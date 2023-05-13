Peterborough United's impressive play-off achievement suggests they will now reach the final, but some numbers from Friday night which suggests the tie is far from over
Peterborough United became the fifth team in EFL play-off history to win a play-off semi-final by four goals or more on Friday night.
The others are Chesterfield (4-0 v Stockport), Crewe (5-1 v Walsall), Dagenham & Redbridge (6-0 v Morecambe) and Barnsley (4-0 v Birmingham City.
All four of those went on to reach the final, but only the Daggers went on to win promotion.
No team has overcome a 3-goal deficit, ever mind a four-goal disadvantage, from a play-off semi-final first leg.
Only five teams have overcome two-goal deficits – Northampton Town (twice), Bradford City, Preston and Yeovil.
Remarkably given the final scoreline last night, Wednesday outshot Posh (14-12) and with efforts on target (8-6) according to the BBC. The Owls also won more corners (5-1) although Posh won the possession battle (55%-45%).