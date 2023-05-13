News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United's impressive play-off achievement suggests they will now reach the final, but some numbers from Friday night which suggests the tie is far from over

Peterborough United became the fifth team in EFL play-off history to win a play-off semi-final by four goals or more on Friday night.

By The Newsroom
Published 13th May 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 15:49 BST
Action from Posh v Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from Posh v Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from Posh v Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: David Lowndes.

The others are Chesterfield (4-0 v Stockport), Crewe (5-1 v Walsall), Dagenham & Redbridge (6-0 v Morecambe) and Barnsley (4-0 v Birmingham City.

All four of those went on to reach the final, but only the Daggers went on to win promotion.

No team has overcome a 3-goal deficit, ever mind a four-goal disadvantage, from a play-off semi-final first leg.

Only five teams have overcome two-goal deficits – Northampton Town (twice), Bradford City, Preston and Yeovil.

Remarkably given the final scoreline last night, Wednesday outshot Posh (14-12) and with efforts on target (8-6) according to the BBC. The Owls also won more corners (5-1) although Posh won the possession battle (55%-45%).

