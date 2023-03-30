Jack Taylor set the tone for an impressive second-half Posh performance against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Ferguson was pleased with how his side ran all over play-off rivals Derby County in the second half of last Saturday’s 2-0 win at the Weston Homes Stadium.

With on-loan centre-back Kell Watts now fit and available again, Posh have a full squad to pick from for the visit of lowly Oxford United on Saturday, with the possible exception of midfielder Hector Kyprianou who has had treatment on a sore ankle this week.

Ferguson said: "There was a moment at the start of the second half last weekend, when Jack Taylor charged forward, that set the tone for us in the second half.

"It was the first time we’d been in their penalty area all game, but we looked very strong, very fit and very powerful throughout the second-half.

"Derby struggled to cope with us physically which is what I thought might happen as our fitness levels are very good right now.

"And coming to the end of a long season that could be an important factor.

"Having Kell back helps as well. He gives us options defensively as he is a natural left-footer who can play as one of two or three centre-backs.”

Key man Taylor’s fitness has never been so consistently good and he’s helped by having a rejuvenated Ollie Norburn in the middle of the park alongside him.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony added: “Jack Taylor must be the best central midfielder outside the Championship right now.

"It’s a disgrace really that he’s still playing for us in League One! And that’s not me trying to sell him.”

