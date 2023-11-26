Peterborough United’s hopes of a shock in the second round of the FA Women’s Cup were effectively dashed after 10 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers at AFC Telford United.

Action from Wolves v Posh in the FA Women's Cup. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

That’s how long it took the hosts, who play a division higher than Posh, to open up a 3-0 lead. It was 4-0 at the break and 7-0 at full-time as Posh were well beaten by classy opponents.

Posh weren’t helped by the withdrawal of captain and striker Keir Perkins just before kick-off with a niggle, but a late reshuffle didn’t completely account for a disastrous start.

Young forward Frankie Pim was handed just a second first-team start in Perkins’ place, while under 23 forward Ella-Mai Bale was in the squad for the first time.

Amber Hughes scored two of those early goals with Tammi George scoring the other.

Posh did respond with Pim sending Poppie Brown through on goal, but the home ‘keeper saved. Katie Middleton just cleared the crossbar with a rasping drive before Beth Roberts made it 4-0 on the stroke of half-time.

One-way traffic resumed after the break with Hughes scoring two more to make it four for the game, while Katie Johnson netted with a shot that took a wicked deflection off Megan Lawlor.

Middleton searched for a consolation goal as she cut inside the box in injury time, but her curling effort deflected over the crossbar.

Posh: Corry, York, Mugridge, Connor, Driscoll-King, Brown (sub Lawlor, 46 mins), Driscoll, Axten (sub Bennett, 67 mins), Middleton, Pim (sub Lacite, 62 mins), Kirk. Unused Subs: Perkins, Bale.