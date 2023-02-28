From the left, Posh Hall of Fame inductees, Craig Mackail-Smith, George Boyd and Aaron Mclean. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​George Boyd, Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean pitched up at the Holiday Inn Hotel in the city expecting a night of big laughs and brilliant memories from a season which saw Posh clinch a second successive promotion and reach the Championship.

That all happened, but the trio – dubbed the ‘Holy Trinity’ by chairman Darragh MacAnthony – were also inducted into the Posh ‘Hall of Fame’ to their surprise and obvious delight.

All three have long been considered shoo-ins for a terrific honour, but Posh wanted to wait for them all to retire so they could induct them together.

Members of the Posh class of 2008-09, from left, Chris Whelpdale, Tom Williams, Dean Keates, Aaron Mclean, George Boyd, Jamie Day, Gaby Zakuani, Craig Mackail-Smith. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Mackail-Smith was the last to hang up his boots earlier this season.

A room of sponsors, guests and fans gave the players a standing ovation before MacAnthony’s pre-recorded tribute was broadcast. The chairman is currently in the United States.

MacAnthony spoke for all Posh fans when he said: “You played a massive part at the start of my journey as Peterborough United owner.

"I spent a lot of money on you guys, but you made the club a lot of money and you brought a hell of a lot of success to the football club.

“Your legacy will be about goals, flair, assists, the promotions, collectively and individually, but what I am most proud of is the men you have grown up to be.

"I am proud to know you. I am delighted we have been able to do this as a football club and all three, Craig, Aaron and George, are absolutely worthy of this honour and I congratulate you all on this recognition.”

Mackail-Smith scored 104 goals in 233 appearances for the club, Mclean netted 86 goals in 206 appearances, while Boyd scored 76 goals in 322 appearances.

All three returned to the club in separate spells to the the club and all three have been regular visitors to the Weston Homes Stadium since they moved on.

They will all be invited to a game when they will be invited onto the pitch to take the acclaim of the supporters for their achievements.