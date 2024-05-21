Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The study ranked sporting moments fans most wish they could have seen live.

Peterborough United's Hillsborough collapse rated among 50 best moments sports fans wish they had seen live, according to new research.

The study was commissioned by Kellogg’s, which, as part of its newly launched Football Camps programme, gave 30 children from Oxford and Bolton an experience to follow in the footsteps of their heroes at the showpiece EFL League One Play Off Final.

The study revealed 57 per cent said you can’t beat the feeling of watching sport in action, with 74 per cent admitting there is at least one iconic moment they wish they had witnessed in person.

Peterborough United players regroup after conceding the second goal - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 18/05/2023 - FOOTBALL - Hillsborough - Sheffield, England - Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United - Sky Bet League One

The top 50 sporting moments to have witnessed live include England's 1966 World Cup win, Usain Bolt taking gold at London 2012 - and Beckham scoring from the half-way line.

More than a tenth (11 per cent) of respondents who wished they could have seen a historic sporting moment live picked Liverpool’s improbable comeback from 3-0 down to win the Champions League in 2005.

While 14 per cent would have loved to be by the ice to see Torvill and Dean take Winter Olympics gold with the Bolero, back in 1984.

Researchers asked 2,000 people what events they wish they had witnessed in the flesh, with 21 per cent voting for Bobby Moore's men beating Germany 4-2 at Wembley putting it in top spot.

Second place went to Andy Murray winning his first Wimbledon title in 2013, followed by Torvil and Dean’s 1984 Winter Olympics Gold with the Bolero.

Muhammed Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’, the Ashes victory in 2005 and the game which clinched Leicester City’s Premier League title also featured among the top 50.

There was also a place for Posh’s 5-1 defeat and subsequent penalty shootout defeat away at Sheffield Wednesday in on May 18, 2023 in the League One Play-Off semi-final.

Posh had led 4-0 after the home leg. The shocking collapse rated at 48th on the list, above even Japan’s shock victory over South Africa in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

A spokesperson from the cereal brand, said: “It’s fitting that number one on the list of sporting moments that people wished they’d witnessed took place at Wembley, the scene of the EFL Play Off Finals over the coming weekends.“The beautiful thing about sport is that incredible moments are always just one match away, no matter how old you are or what level you’re playing at.“The feeling of live sport is one that absolutely can’t be beaten, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide this experience for young people this weekend.”

