Peterborough United's Hillsborough collapse rated among 50 best moments sports fans wish they had seen live
Peterborough United's Hillsborough collapse rated among 50 best moments sports fans wish they had seen live, according to new research.
The study was commissioned by Kellogg’s, which, as part of its newly launched Football Camps programme, gave 30 children from Oxford and Bolton an experience to follow in the footsteps of their heroes at the showpiece EFL League One Play Off Final.
The study revealed 57 per cent said you can’t beat the feeling of watching sport in action, with 74 per cent admitting there is at least one iconic moment they wish they had witnessed in person.
The top 50 sporting moments to have witnessed live include England's 1966 World Cup win, Usain Bolt taking gold at London 2012 - and Beckham scoring from the half-way line.
More than a tenth (11 per cent) of respondents who wished they could have seen a historic sporting moment live picked Liverpool’s improbable comeback from 3-0 down to win the Champions League in 2005.
While 14 per cent would have loved to be by the ice to see Torvill and Dean take Winter Olympics gold with the Bolero, back in 1984.
Researchers asked 2,000 people what events they wish they had witnessed in the flesh, with 21 per cent voting for Bobby Moore's men beating Germany 4-2 at Wembley putting it in top spot.
Second place went to Andy Murray winning his first Wimbledon title in 2013, followed by Torvil and Dean’s 1984 Winter Olympics Gold with the Bolero.
Muhammed Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’, the Ashes victory in 2005 and the game which clinched Leicester City’s Premier League title also featured among the top 50.
There was also a place for Posh’s 5-1 defeat and subsequent penalty shootout defeat away at Sheffield Wednesday in on May 18, 2023 in the League One Play-Off semi-final.
Posh had led 4-0 after the home leg. The shocking collapse rated at 48th on the list, above even Japan’s shock victory over South Africa in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
A spokesperson from the cereal brand, said: “It’s fitting that number one on the list of sporting moments that people wished they’d witnessed took place at Wembley, the scene of the EFL Play Off Finals over the coming weekends.“The beautiful thing about sport is that incredible moments are always just one match away, no matter how old you are or what level you’re playing at.“The feeling of live sport is one that absolutely can’t be beaten, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide this experience for young people this weekend.”
THE TOP 50 SPORTING EVENTS BRITS MOST WISH THEY’D SEEN LIVE:
1. England’s 1966 World Cup final victory2. Andy Murray winning his first Wimbledon title in 20133. Torvil and Dean’s 1984 Winter Olympics Gold with the Bolero4. Usain Bolt winning gold in the 100m at the London 2012 Olympics5. London 2012’s ‘Super Saturday’6. Jonny Wilkinson's last-minute drop goal for England against Australia to win the 2003 World Cup7. David Beckham’s free kick against Greece to dramatically secure England’s qualification to the 2002 World Cup8. Sir Mo Farah's double gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2012 Olympics9. Liverpool’s comeback from 3-0 down to win the Champions League against AC Milan in 200510. Muhammed Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ win over George Foreman in 197411. The Lionesses winning the Women’s Euros in 202212. England winning the Ashes in 200513. Jessica Ennis-Hill winning gold in the heptathlon at the 2012 Olympics14. Manchester United’s 1999 Champions League final win to complete the treble15. Ben Stokes’ Ashes-saving 135 not out at Headingly in 201916. Roger Bannister breaking the 4-minute mile barrier in 195417. Emma Raducanu winning the US Open title in 202118. England’s Super Over to secure the Cricket World Cup win in 201919. Lionel Messi securing his first World Cup victory with Argentina in 202220. Roger Federer winning his 20th Grand Slam title in 201821. Sir Lewis Hamilton securing his record-equaling seventh Formula 1 championship in 202122. The British and Irish Lions beating Australia to claim their first series victory in 16 years in 201323. Ronnie O’Sullivan winning his seventh snooker World Championship in 202224. Sir Chris Hoy's triple Gold at the 2008 Olympics25. Dame Kelly Holmes' double Gold at the 2004 Olympics for the 800m and 1500m races26. Unseeded Boris Becker’s Wimbledon win aged just 17 in 198527. Sir Steve Redgrave winning his fifth consecutive Olympic Gold in 200028. Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century' in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final29. Leicester City winning the Premier League in 2015/1630. Serena Williams winning her first Wimbledon title in 200231. Manchester City completing the treble in 202332. Jenson Button and Brawn GP winning the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship33. Michael Schumacher’s seventh World Championship win in Formula 1 in 200434. Sergio Aguero’s last minute Premier League title winning goal for Manchester City in 201235. Ellie Simmonds winning double Gold at the 2012 London Paralympics36. Rebecca Adlington's double Olympic swimming Gold in 200837. Adam Peaty winning back-to-back Olympic Golds in the 100m breaststroke in 202038. Europe’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’ Ryder Cup comeback win in 201239. Sir Bradley Wiggins' Tour de France victory in 201240. Nicola Adams becoming the first woman to win an Olympic boxing Gold at the 2012 Olympics41. Michael Phelps becoming the most decorated Olympian with 22 medals in 200842. Goran Ivanišević winning Wimbledon as a wildcard entrant in 200143. Watford and Leicester City’s dramatic play off semi-final in 201344. Paula Radcliffe’s marathon world record in 200345. Wrexham AFC being promoted to EFL League One – the year after being promoted to EFL League Two46. Tiger Woods winning the 2019 Masters, his first major victory in more than a decade47. Wigan Athletic’s 2013 FA Cup win48. Sheffield Wednesday’s 5-1 EFL League One play-off second leg victory against Peterborough Utd to overturn a 4-0 first leg defeat, progressing to the final on penalties in 202349. Japan beating South Africa in the 2015 Rugby World Cup50. Ipswich Town being promoted to the Premier League – the year after being promoted to EFL League One