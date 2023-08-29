Peterborough United players celebrate a goal for David Ajiboye (left). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

For the second successive round Posh claimed a penalty shootout win after a 1-1 draw, this time at Fratton Park.

It finished 5-4 on penalties after Pompey had missed a kick to win the game. Abu Kamara sent that one high into the Posh fans behind the goal and when Joe Morrell struck a post with the first shot of sudden death David Ajiboye stepped up to calmly send home goalkeeper Ryan Schofield the wrong way to send Darren Ferguson’s men, and boys, through.

Ryan De Havilland saw his spot-kick saved, but Josh Knight, Joe Tomlinson, Ricky-Jade Jones and Kai Corbett all converted from 12 yards. Corbett showed nerves of steel as a miss from him would have sent Pompey though.

Charlie O'Connell of Peterborough United challenges for the ball against Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was a great end to an excellent night for Ajiboye who had given Posh a deserved first-half lead with his first goal for the club.

Pompey equalised through Christian Saydee early into the second-half and Posh looked in trouble when Charlie O’Connell was dismissed on the hour mark after picking up a second yellow card with a rash tackle.

Pompey predictably bossed the rest of the game, but created little, even after sending on some of their big hitters.

Confirmation that both managers were treating the forthcoming League One game between the teams at the same venue with far more importance, arrived with the teamsheets.

Joe Tomlinson of Peterborough United in action against Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The managers made 21 changes to their starting line-ups between them with Pompey midfielder Jack Sparkes the only survivor from the weekend.

Posh handed first-team debuts to goalkeeper Fynn Talley and right-back James Dornelly, while summer signing Ryan De Havilland made his first start in midfield alongside skipper for the night, Knight.

Three recent under 16 players sat on the Posh substitutes’ bench with no-one expecting George Holley, Noah Freeman or Max Beech to get on. They were at Fratton Park for the experience.

Harry Titchmarsh and Harley Mills were also sent on to make their first-team debuts as Posh fought their way to a 90-minute draw.

Posh also changed their formation with Dornelly and Fernandez playing as centre-backs either side of Knight. Joe Tomlinson and Ajiboye were deployed as wing-backs.

Ajiboye struck from a 28th-minute corner after Manu Fernandez had missed a great headed chance to convert Kai Corbett’s excellent set-piece delivery.

Luckily Knight was on hand to return the ball into the six yard box where Ajiboye was waiting to pounce.

The former Sutton United winger was a prominent presence throughout the first-half. He used the space in front him to great effect, sending over a couple of dangerous crosses, the second of which was powered towards goal by Jones with a deflection saving the home side.

Ajiboye also thundered into the home penalty area before drawing a fine low save.

Posh should have been awarded a penalty soon after taking the lead after Kabongo Tshimanga did well to reach a Corbett through ball before home Schofield who simply hacked him down. Referee Charles Breakspear, normally a safe pair of hands at this level, seemed affronted Posh players dared to question his dreadful non-decision.

Posh were the better side before the break with Pompey restricted to long shots. Talley saved well from Ben Stevenson early on and then made a fine double save to thwart Alex Robertson and Paddy Lane

Posh started the second half well and won three quick corners, but Pompey equalised in the 51st minute when a right-wing cross was controlled an converted by Saydee despite Dornelly’s close proximity.

Pompey started to dominate the game and Posh were deep in trouble on the hour mark when O’Connell trudged off after seeing a red card.

That ended the game as a contest as Posh rarely managed to get out of their half, but they defended stoutly with 10 men against a side lacking in creative skills.

Talley was tested only once when diving low to his left to keep out substitute Marlon Pack’s 20 yard free-kick.

He wasn’t even required to save a penalty.

Posh: Fynn Talley, James Dornelly (sub Harley Mills, 79 mins), Joe Tomlinson, Charlie O’Connell, Manu Fernandez, Josh Knight, Ryan De Havilland, David Ajiboye, Ricky-Jade Jones, Kai Corbett, Kabongo Tshimanga (sub Harry Titchmarsh, 83 mins).

Unused subs: Jake West, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Gabe Overton, Joe Toynton, George Holley, Noah Freeman, Max Beech.

Portsmouth: Ryan Schofield, Zak Swanson (sub Regan Poole, 62 mins), Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler, Jack Sparkes, Ben Stevenson (sub Marlon Pack, 88 mins), Terry Devlin (sub Joe Morrell, 88 mins), Paddy Lane, Alex Robertson (sub Colby Bishop, 68 mins), Koby Mottoh (sub Abu Kamara, 62 mins), Christian Saydee.

Unused subs: Will Norris, Brian Quarm, Sam Folarin, Connor Ogilvie.

Goal: Posh – Ajiboye (28 mins).

Pompey – Saydee (51 mins).

Sending off: Posh – O’Connell (second yellow, foul).

Cautions: Posh – Fernandez (foul), O’Connell (delaying the restart).

Pompey – Robertson (foul), Stevenson (foul).

Referee: Charles Breakspear 5.