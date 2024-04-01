Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United scores the opening goal against Leyton Orient. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 24-year-old midfielder returned to Leyton Orient for the first time as an opposition player after making the move to Posh in the summer of 2022.

Kyprianou marked his return with a goal after also scoring the 1-1 at London Road earlier in the season, remarkably Kyprianou never scored for Orient.

His opener came thanks to a slice of good fortune when goalkeeper Sol Brynn spilled a Harrison Burrows cross right to his feet for a tap-in.

After Posh’s 2-1 win, Kyprianou spoke of his delight to both score as well as sharing the field with several players he grew up with in the club’s youth system; especially his former Orient and Cyprus roommate Ruel Sotiriou, who has also been linked with a move to Posh in the past.

He said: “I wasn’t expecting the keeper to drop the ball for my goal but something that I’ve been working on is getting into the right positions, if you do it on multiple occasions, then the luck will fall for you.

“On a personal note, it’s a meaningful game to come back here. It was on my mind to get a goal today and obviously I did, which was amazing. I’m buzzing about it.

“I know a lot about Ruel, I used to room with him, and I can only speak highly of him. He caused us a lot of problems when he came on. I warned the boys about his abilities before the game and he came on and showed that. Jayden Sweeney also played, someone who I grew up with through the academy so it was a special moment for all of us.

Even after Posh’s victory, Darren Ferguson cast a downbeat figure at full time, bemoaning his side’s lack of clinical finishing, a sentiment echoed by Kyprianou.

He added: “The gaffer mentioned after the game that it should have been more comfortable and that we have to take our chances better.

They had a really high press today and there were moments we got through it and we’ve got to be way more clinical than what we are at the moment and kill teams off. We should have been three goals up at least and it nearly came back to bite us. We have to get better at it.

“Even in the second half, we still had some big chances to score and on another day, we put them in. We’ve got to review that and work on it, we don’t want to be hanging on like we did. “We’re just taking things a game at a time now, we’ve got to win out game in hand to get close to Derby but we have belief we can win every game left so it’s Wembley and then onto Port Vale.