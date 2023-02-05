Hector Kyprianou celebrated his winner for Peterborough United against Forest Green. Photo: Joe Dent.

Kyprianou wrapped up the points in a 2-0 win after a wonderful piece of skill saw him turn away from two defenders, while in the corner, drive into the box and smash into the roof of the net in the 95th minute.

The strike was just his second-ever league goal after he scored his first for Posh this season at home against Morecambe in August.

He said: “Ephron has made a good pass to me and I’ve wanted to go the corner to waste time but then I just found my way out of it- I’m not quite sure how if I’m honest. With the finish, it was a tight angle- I think there were a few options to square it- but I only had eyes for goal.

Hector Kyprianou scores the second goal of the game against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.

“I don’t expect to score all the time and I try to chip in when I can but this was a massive win for us. They were compact, tough to break down but we managed to get there in the end.”

Kyprianou is enjoying his best spell in a Posh shirt, after signing from Leyton Orient in the summer and has started the last four games, putting in strong performances in each.

His performance on Saturday hoped Posh overcome Forest Green with two goals in the final 20 minutes in what was Duncan Ferguson’s first home match in charge of the club.

That result put seventh-placed Posh just three points behind Barnsley having played the same number of games.

Speaking about the match, Kyprianou said: “At half time, the gaffer spoke about being calm and how we won’t be able to go through them and will have to go around the side.

"Luckily, we have good quality out wide with Wardy, Nathan Thompson, Ephron, Dan Butler and Nat when he came on. It was about being patient and keeping them running and finally we got the winner.

