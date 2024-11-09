Kwame Poku celebrates the Posh win against Cambridge United. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United hat-trick hero Kwame Poku admits he’s currently living in dreamland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23 year-old bagged the first treble of his career just 24 hours after clinching back-to-back EFL League One Player-of-the-Month prizes. He’s now joint-top scorer in League One, alongside Louie Barry of Stockport County, with 10 goals, but he’s also contributed five goal assists. He’s claiming two more from the annual thrashing of Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium

It finished 6-1 this year with Ricky-Jade Jones, Malik Mothersille (penalty) and Ryan De Havilland – with his first of the season – also on target. Posh led 4-0 at the break, scoring all their goals in a 20-minute spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ball definitely touched me before it went in off Ricky,” Poku told the Posh Plus service. “So I’m claiming that one! I’m trying not to look at numbers so much now, but it’s a dream to get my first hat-trick as well as least one assist. For the first goal I was pleased I had the energy to get into the six yard box and for the second one it was really good hold-up play from Ricky – you can see how much he is improving – and I was then pleased with my finish.

Kwame Poku scores his first goal for Posh v Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"The second-half was a bit slow. There wasn’t a lot going on, but the lads found me and I managed to get a half a yard and hit the ball home through a defender’s legs. There aren’t many games in November so I’m going to have to back this up in next week’s game if I’m going to win the award again.

"This was a great day for the players, the manager and the fans though. Even at half-time the manager told us to keep applying the pressure. We had to pretend it was 0-0. You could see how enjoyable it had been though from looking at the players’ faces.”

Poku is out of contract at the end of this season so is bound to be bombarded with offers from January onwards. Posh can still claim a fee though as Poku will still be under 23 when his current deal expires.