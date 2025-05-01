Peterborough United's Gustav Lindgren urged to start enjoying playing again as he scores first Football League goal

Gustav Lindgren in action for Peterborough United against Mansfield. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Darren Ferguson has told Gustav Lindgren to start enjoying playing once again.

Ferguson wants the forward to stop putting so much pressure on himself, which he believes has been affecting his recent performances.

The Posh boss hopes some of that pressure will be lifted after Lindgren scored his first league goal at the 12th attempt, away at Mansfield on Tuesday night. He had missed a great chance when one-on-one earlier in the second half where he hit the bar before tapping in Abraham Odoh’s cross in the 87th minute.

Lindgren has now started back-to-back games and will also start at Rotherham on the final day on Saturday as Ferguson looks to give more experience to the man he has backed to be the club’s main number nine.

Lindgren’s first league goal for the club came after a conversation from the Posh boss where he was urged to relax and try to enjoy football again.

Ferguson said: “He’s finding it hard but he scored and I was delighted for him. He ran and ran and ran.

"I wanted a back three, two tens and players closer to Gustav to connect with him. At times it worked but it’s the goals we gave away that stop us winning so many times.

"I had a good chat with him on Tuesday. He needs to start trying to enjoy it more, he’s putting a lot of pressure on himself. Whatever we got off him this season is going to be a bonus and I said that to him.

"I’m so pleased he got the goal because the shot he hit the bar with, he’s snatched at it but then he passes one into the net.

"I am absolutely convinced about him. One thing you know he’s always going to give you is that he will work hard and run his socks off. He’s got no ego to him whatsoever and for me, that’ll do. I’ve got to work with him now.”