Peterborough United’s Golden Boot winner faces a fight to get back into the starting line-up

Siriki Dembele celebrates his winning goal for Posh against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Siriki Dembele and Sammie Szmodics have been excellent together since Clarke-Harris started a four-game suspension which has now been served.

Clarke-Harris, who scored 33 goals for Posh to win the League One Golden Boot last season, is available for the Championship game at Swansea next Saturday (October 30), but he’s unlikely to come straight back in now Posh have won back-to-back Championship matches.

Dembele scored the winning goal for the second game in a row in the 2-1 victory over QPR on Saturday, while Szmodics delivered a terrific display of non-stop running and pressing,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United gets away from Charlie Austin of Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson said: “It is what it is with Jonno. I have decisions to make all the time and remember we have just won two games without Joel Randall, Ricky-Jade Jones and Jonno - three cracking players.

“All credit to the current three as they’ve been excellent. Siriki is a brave player. He’s small, but he’s very strong and obviously very quick. It was a great finish from the wee man again on Saturday.

“I like him up top. He commits defenders and leaves space for others, while Sammie is also playing well.”