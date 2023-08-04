The new EFL season is finally here!

Action across the Championship, League One and League Two starts this weekend with teams looking for a strong start following their summer transfer business.

Here at National World our team of writers across the divisions have their say on how they see the fortunes of their teams playing out.

Neil Allen (Portsmouth News)

Portsmouth

Now League One has rid itself of the financial muscle of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday and a hugely-talented Plymouth, sides who totalled at least 96 points and beyond last term, the ridiculously high bar has thankfully now dropped.

Certainly without their intimidating presence, the division finds itself wide open for 2023-24, becoming far more favourable for those with promotion aspirations. That includes Pompey, once play-off regulars who, alarmingly, have now failed to qualify for three successive seasons.

Under sporting director Rich Hughes, recruitment has been at breakneck speed this summer, with nine of the Blues’ 12 signings arriving before their pre-season training camp in Spain. They bolster a squad which, crucially, has managed to retain 24-goal Colby Bishop and Wales international Joe Morrell as Pompey bid to improve on an unsatisfying eighth spot.

Top six; Derby, Bolton, Barnsley, Pompey, Reading, Oxford.

Relegated: Carlisle, Cambridge United, Fleetwood.

Dylan Oakley (DerbyWorld)

Derby County

The Rams have got a pivotal season ahead of them. With mounting pressure from the fans, the expectation is nothing less than promotion. Paul Warne has finally had the chance to bring in some of his signings this summer and so there can really be no excuse.

Concerns still stand around the status of the striker position with no outright replacement for last year’s talisman David McGoldrick, something that will have to be addressed.

However, regardless of whether anymore signings are made, Derby fans will be looking at automatic promotion and the team will face criticism if anything less than that is achieved.

League One promotion:

- Barnsley

- Derby County

- Charlton Athletic (play-offs)

- Honourable mentions include: Blackpool, Peterborough, Bolton and Portsmouth.

Harry Mail (Football writer covering North West)

Blackpool

Blackpool have looked strong over pre-season and have a manager in Neil Critchley who knows what it takes to get promoted to the Championship having guided the Tangerines up via the play-offs back in 2021. The Seasiders have made a few shrewd signings under the radar such as experienced midfielder Ollie Norburn from Peterborough United and centre-back Matthew Pennington from Shrewsbury Town and they bolster what they already have at their disposal.

Losing key striker Jerry Yates to Swansea City is a blow, but his replacement Kyle Joseph has the potential to step into his shoes at the age of just 21 and managed 10 goals on loan at Oxford United in the last campaign.

Prediction: 4th

Promoted: Bolton, Charlton, Blackpool (play-offs)

Leon Wobschall (Senior Reporter)

Barnsley

Barnsley have set a high bar following last season’s unexpected and enthralling run to the play-off final. Unfortunately, they have lost their manager and assistant since and two-thirds of arguably the best defence in League One last term.

Bobby Thomas and especially Mads Andersen will be huge misses. The Reds’ success was built on a bedrock of strong defence and they need reinforcements to be firm top-six contenders this season.

Their midfield, with Luca Connell, Herbie Kane and Adam Phillips, was one of the strongest in the division last term. Up front, their options are handy, but they will need to keep James Norwood, a target of Wrexham. There is a lingering fear others may also leave before the deadline including Jordan Williams.

Prediction: 9th.

Ben Jones

Peterborough

Posh are set for a season where expectations from fans and the outside world should be tempered. Almost all who helped Fergie’s men to the play-offs have either been sold or are on the transfer list; including Ronnie Edwards, Jack Taylor and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

A younger and as yet inexperienced band have taken their place as Posh take a step into the unknown with no pre-season expectations set.

Relegation surely beckons for rivals exodus-hit Cambridge and Northampton along with Carlisle and Exeter.

Charlton’s impressive business could make them champions with Bolton to follow them up along with Neil Critchley’s Blackpool.

James Heneghan

Northampton Town

Northampton are desperate for a season of consolidation in League One after their two most recent forays into the division, in 2018 and 2021, both ended abruptly. Opting for evolution over revolution, manager Jon Brady has kept together the bulk of his promotion-winning squad this summer, including the returns of impressive loanees Kieron Bowie and Marc Leonard. Tyreece Simpson should add some firepower up front and there’s good depth and balance across the squad. Should they avoid a repeat of last season’s injury crisis, there’s no reason the Cobblers can’t be competitive at this level and steer clear of relegation trouble.

Promotion - Barnsley, Derby and Portsmouth