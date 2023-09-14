Darren Ferguson watching Posh v Cambridge United from the stands on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have a great chance to end a run of three straight third tier defeats with home games against Leyton Orient (Saturday, 3pm) and Cheltenham Town on Tuesday (September 19, 7.,45pm kick-off).

Six points would guarantee a return to the top half of the table and could easily get Posh, who are currently 13th, to within touching distance of the top six.

Ferguson’s most immediate challenge is to pick a side capable of beating the Os and he is now spoilt for choice following the recent arrivals of Jaidel Katongo, Zak Sturge and Jacob Wakeling as well as the continued presence of star players Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

Ephron Mason-Clark scores for Posh v Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

There’s every chance four of those five players will start on Saturday with Wakeling pushing hard for a place on the substitutes’ bench.

Ferguson admits a much-changed Posh side’s 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Cambridge United on Tuesday has given him food for thought in terms of selection.

“We started last week looking at three home games in a row and the chance to get some momentum back,” Ferguson said. "And I got a lot out of that first game.

“We won it comfortably and I got to look at different formations and partnerships.

"I’m very pleased with the squad. We have enough flexibility to play three or four different formations and we have real competition for places in all positions which can only be a good thing.

"The players know if they get a start they have to perform because there is a good player waiting to replace them.

"Jaidel and Zak have shown what they can do. Jaidel is great on the ball and nine out of 10 times he will take the right option, while Zak gives us great energy on the left which allows us to play Harrison Burrows further forward.

"We need to start getting things better up top. We are an attacking team full of attacking players and some of our stats are very good. We have had more shots than anyone else, our expected goals is higher and we have the most touches in the penalty area, but we are not scoring enough goals from great positions.

“We need more consistent quality, especially with Jonson in the middle because we know if we provide him with quality in the penalty area he will score goals.

"Ephron Mason-Clark hasn’t completely found his rhythm this season, possibly because he picked up an injury, but on Tuesday his energy and movement were very good, and he scored a good goal.

"We need to better on Saturday as Orient are a good team with players who play good football and who can hurt you. They had a really good win at Exeter last weekend.”

Orient manager Richie Wellens used to play for Ferguson at Doncaster Rovers.