Peterborough United's FA Youth Cup draw brings back great memories
Entry is free at the Mornflake Stadium at Gresty Road.
Posh won at Crewe in their historic run to the competition semi-finals in the 1997-98 season when future first-team stars Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies were in the squad.
Goalkeeper Dan Connor suffered a serious injury in the tie at Crewe leaving midfielder Matthew Gill to play in goal for the final quarter of the match.
Etherington is currently an Academy coach with League Two club Colchester United. He was appointed first-team manager following the sacking of Ben Garner last weekend and steered the team to a 3-2 win at Grimsby Town on Tuesday.
Etherington is the youngest Posh first-team player in the club’s history. He was 15 and a student at Deacon’s School when playing in a third tier game at Brentford on the final day of the 1996-97 season.