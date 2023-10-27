Matthew Etherington at school aged 15 after he'd been selected for a Posh first-team game. Photo: David Lowndes.

Entry is free at the Mornflake Stadium at Gresty Road.

Posh won at Crewe in their historic run to the competition semi-finals in the 1997-98 season when future first-team stars Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies were in the squad.

Goalkeeper Dan Connor suffered a serious injury in the tie at Crewe leaving midfielder Matthew Gill to play in goal for the final quarter of the match.

Etherington is currently an Academy coach with League Two club Colchester United. He was appointed first-team manager following the sacking of Ben Garner last weekend and steered the team to a 3-2 win at Grimsby Town on Tuesday.