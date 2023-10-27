News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Peterborough United's FA Youth Cup draw brings back great memories

Peterborough United have a tough first round FA Youth Cup tie at Crewe Alexandra on Thursday, November 2 (7.30pm kick off).
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Matthew Etherington at school aged 15 after he'd been selected for a Posh first-team game. Photo: David Lowndes.Matthew Etherington at school aged 15 after he'd been selected for a Posh first-team game. Photo: David Lowndes.
Matthew Etherington at school aged 15 after he'd been selected for a Posh first-team game. Photo: David Lowndes.

Entry is free at the Mornflake Stadium at Gresty Road.

Posh won at Crewe in their historic run to the competition semi-finals in the 1997-98 season when future first-team stars Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies were in the squad.

Goalkeeper Dan Connor suffered a serious injury in the tie at Crewe leaving midfielder Matthew Gill to play in goal for the final quarter of the match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Etherington is currently an Academy coach with League Two club Colchester United. He was appointed first-team manager following the sacking of Ben Garner last weekend and steered the team to a 3-2 win at Grimsby Town on Tuesday.

Most Popular

Etherington is the youngest Posh first-team player in the club’s history. He was 15 and a student at Deacon’s School when playing in a third tier game at Brentford on the final day of the 1996-97 season.