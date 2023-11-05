News you can trust since 1948
Emmanuel Fernandez gave a nod to teammate Jonson Clarke-Harris after saving Peterborough United from an FA Cup first round exit for the first time since 2005 on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 5th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT- 2 min read
Emmanuel Fernandez scores for Posh against Salford. Photo: David Lowndes.Emmanuel Fernandez scores for Posh against Salford. Photo: David Lowndes.
Emmanuel Fernandez scores for Posh against Salford. Photo: David Lowndes.

The 21 year-old centre-back, who had been sent on up front as a late substitute, delivered a perfectly placed headed equaliser from an Ephron Mason-Clark cross two minutes into added time at the end of the game as Posh drew 2-2 against Salford City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

It was a second goal in two games for a player who hadn’t before scored in a senior match. He had netted with a towering header in the 3-1 EFL Trophy win over Spurs Under 21s last Tuesday.

The late leveller helped stretch the unbeaten Posh run to 13 games in all competitions.

Posh saviour Emmanuel Fernandez is all smiles at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh saviour Emmanuel Fernandez is all smiles at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh saviour Emmanuel Fernandez is all smiles at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
"We wanted to win obviously, but it was at least good to keep the momentum of an unbeaten run going,” Fernandez told the Posh Plus service.

"Ephron had delivered a cross a few minutes earlier that I hadn’t got anywhere near so I knew where to go when he lined another one up.

"And I’ve seen Jonson Clarke-Harris in action so many times I knew where to head it!

"The manager just told me to go on up front and play as a striker so I just went on and did my best.

"it was the hardest 10 minutes of my life though. It’s so different up there. I was running into channels and trying to use my height, pace and other attributes.

"It was a good experience though. I will just keep my head down and work hard in training. I hope i get more minutes as that’s how you get better.

"The centre-backs are playing really well right now so I can no complaints about not playing.”

