Emmanuel Fernandez scores for Posh against Salford. Photo: David Lowndes.

The 21 year-old centre-back, who had been sent on up front as a late substitute, delivered a perfectly placed headed equaliser from an Ephron Mason-Clark cross two minutes into added time at the end of the game as Posh drew 2-2 against Salford City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

It was a second goal in two games for a player who hadn’t before scored in a senior match. He had netted with a towering header in the 3-1 EFL Trophy win over Spurs Under 21s last Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late leveller helped stretch the unbeaten Posh run to 13 games in all competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh saviour Emmanuel Fernandez is all smiles at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We wanted to win obviously, but it was at least good to keep the momentum of an unbeaten run going,” Fernandez told the Posh Plus service.

"Ephron had delivered a cross a few minutes earlier that I hadn’t got anywhere near so I knew where to go when he lined another one up.

"And I’ve seen Jonson Clarke-Harris in action so many times I knew where to head it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manager just told me to go on up front and play as a striker so I just went on and did my best.

"it was the hardest 10 minutes of my life though. It’s so different up there. I was running into channels and trying to use my height, pace and other attributes.

"It was a good experience though. I will just keep my head down and work hard in training. I hope i get more minutes as that’s how you get better.