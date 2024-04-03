Harrison Burrows has been nominated for the League One player of the year award. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Darren Ferguson has been nominated for manager of the year alongside Stevenage boss Steve Evans and Portsmouth manager John Mousinho. Evans, who lives in Wansford, is a former Posh boss.

Captain Harrison Burrows will battle with Portsmouth skipper Marlon Pack and Derby County winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for the player of the season. Left-back Burrows (22) has scored nine goals in all competitions this season and has 12 goal assists in League One games. Only attacking player Mendez-Laing (15), a former Posh player, has more assists and he has also scored nine goals, eight of them in League One.

And Ronnie Edwards is up against his England Under 20 teammate Charlie Hughes, a centre-back with Wigan Athletic, and Blackpool’s on-loan winger Karamoko Dembele, the younger brother of former Posh star Siriki Dembele.

Ronnie Edwards has been nominated for the young player of the year prize in League One. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Former Posh forward Sammie Szmodics has been nominated for the Championship player-of-the-year prize for his superb season at Blackburn Rovers.