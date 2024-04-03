Peterborough United's excellent season has been rewarded by nominations for three major EFL League One awards
Darren Ferguson has been nominated for manager of the year alongside Stevenage boss Steve Evans and Portsmouth manager John Mousinho. Evans, who lives in Wansford, is a former Posh boss.
Captain Harrison Burrows will battle with Portsmouth skipper Marlon Pack and Derby County winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for the player of the season. Left-back Burrows (22) has scored nine goals in all competitions this season and has 12 goal assists in League One games. Only attacking player Mendez-Laing (15), a former Posh player, has more assists and he has also scored nine goals, eight of them in League One.
And Ronnie Edwards is up against his England Under 20 teammate Charlie Hughes, a centre-back with Wigan Athletic, and Blackpool’s on-loan winger Karamoko Dembele, the younger brother of former Posh star Siriki Dembele.
Former Posh forward Sammie Szmodics has been nominated for the Championship player-of-the-year prize for his superb season at Blackburn Rovers.
The awards ceremony will be held in London on Sunday, April 14.