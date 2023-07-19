Posh twice led their illustrious hosts with goals from in-form striker Gabe Overton and close season recruit David Kawa.

And Posh almost won the game in the final moments with Reuben Marshall and Josh Marcon both going close.

Posh opened the scoring in the 12th minute as the one trialist in the side sent in a low cross which was cleared straight to Overton who promptly grabbed his third goal in three matches.

David Kawa. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Sam Dreyer produced a superb goalline clearance to deny Liverpool an equaliser, but on 25 minutes Roddy McGlinchey was caught in possession and the home side pounced to level the scores.

Liverpool struck the crossbar, but Kawa reached another cross from the trialist to shoot Posh back in front five minutes before the break.

The Reds equalised again six minutes into the second half with a far post header.

Jake West made a smart stop to preserve the draw for a Posh side who have won two and drawn two of their four friendlies.

Posh XI: West, Dornelly (Bodnar, 61 min), Arthur (Fox, 65min), Dreyer (Thomas, 65mim), Powell (Mills, 61min), McGlinchey (Titchmarsh, 46min), Chiha (Marcon, 65min), Trialist, Ntege (Kelmendi, 61min), Overton (Marshall, 46min (Darlington, 54min), Kawa.

Posh under 18s were beaten 2-1 at United Counties Division One side Bourne Town on Tuesday evening. Tom Edwards and Zak Munton scored for Bourne.