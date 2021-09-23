Peterborough United's estimated £5m five-year player sale profit compared to Fulham, Swansea City & more

The summer transfer window was one of the busiest we've seen in quite some time, as second-tier sides looked to secure themselves bargain deals and strengthen for the 2021/22 campaign.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 12:22 pm

Peterborough United brought in no less than ten new players to bolster their ranks, with the likes of forward Jack Marriott, goalkeeper David Cornell, and midfielder Oliver Norburn all securing permanent deals bringing them to the Weston Homes Stadium.

One area of real interest in modern football is how well clubs invest talent to sell on, with the wildly inflated market meaning a player could be bought for a bargain fee one season and flogged for big money the next.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, some players command multi-million pound fees, before winding down their contracts and leaving for nothing a few years later.

Now the window has closed, we've taken a look (via BettingOdds.com) at how much profit on previously purchased players every Championship club has made over the last five years. Sales of academy players are also factored into the figures.

This is how Peterborough United's profit percentage on players sold ranks alongside all of their divisional rivals over the past half-decade of transfer activity:

1. Stoke City - Profit As Percentage: -56.91%

Sold For: £71.316m. Bought For: £165.499m. Profit: -£94.18m.

2. Cardiff City - Profit As Percentage: -45.70%

Sold For: £23.605m. Bought For: £43.473m. Profit: -£19.87m.

3. Reading - Profit As Percentage: -40.00%

Sold For: £17.704m. Bought For: £29.507m. Profit: -£11.80m.

4. Huddersfield Town - Profit As Percentage: -39.27%

Sold For: £69.517m. Bought For: £114.466m. Profit: -£44.95m.

