Peterborough United's Ephron Mason-Clark attracting Championship interest, according to reports

Ephron Mason-Clark has been linked with a move to Championship side Birmingham City.

By Ben Jones
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United skips past an Ipswich Town challenge. Photo: Joe Dent.Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United skips past an Ipswich Town challenge. Photo: Joe Dent.
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United skips past an Ipswich Town challenge. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh man Ephron Mason-Clark has been linked with a move to the Championship.

Rumours claim that Birmingham are among the 23-year-old’s potential suitors.

John Eustace’s side are currently 17th in the Championship and are in the market for some more firepower having scored 46 goals in their 44 league matches this season.

Mason-Clark has impressed in his first season in league football- after signing from Barnet in the summer.

He is the club's second top scorer in League One, behind Jonson Clarke-Harris, on ten goals, and is also second on the assists charts, providing six compared to Kwame Poku and Joe Ward’s nine.

Posh have not answered a request for comment on the matter.

Related topics:Birmingham CityBirminghamJonson Clarke-Harris