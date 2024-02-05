News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United's EFL Trophy semi-final date in Blackpool has been set

Peterborough United will tackle Blackpool in the semi-final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Tuesday, February 20 (8pm kick off).
By Alan Swann
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:22 GMT
Harrison Burrows after scoring at Blackpool in a 4-2 Posh win in October. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Harrison Burrows after scoring at Blackpool in a 4-2 Posh win in October. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
The tie will be screened live on Sky Sports. Ticket details for the tie will be announced in due course.

Posh won 4-2 at Blackpool in a League One game in October. There is currently a 10-point gap between fourth-placed Posh and eighth-placed Blackpool in the League One table.

The second semi-final sees League Two side Bradford City entertain Wycombe of League One.

The final takes place at Wembley on Sunday, April 7.

