Peterborough United's EFL Trophy semi-final date in Blackpool has been set
Peterborough United will tackle Blackpool in the semi-final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Tuesday, February 20 (8pm kick off).
The tie will be screened live on Sky Sports. Ticket details for the tie will be announced in due course.
Posh won 4-2 at Blackpool in a League One game in October. There is currently a 10-point gap between fourth-placed Posh and eighth-placed Blackpool in the League One table.
The second semi-final sees League Two side Bradford City entertain Wycombe of League One.
The final takes place at Wembley on Sunday, April 7.