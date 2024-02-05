Harrison Burrows after scoring at Blackpool in a 4-2 Posh win in October. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The tie will be screened live on Sky Sports. Ticket details for the tie will be announced in due course.

Posh won 4-2 at Blackpool in a League One game in October. There is currently a 10-point gap between fourth-placed Posh and eighth-placed Blackpool in the League One table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second semi-final sees League Two side Bradford City entertain Wycombe of League One.