Peterborough United’s dynamic duo are a concern for Blackburn Rovers manager

Jonson Clarke-Harris.

It’s a just-win game for both clubs, neither of whom is in form. Rovers have slipped out of the play-off places in recent weeks, while Posh could be relegated if results go against them over the Easter weekend.

Rovers have apparently been troubled by powerful strikers in recent games so in-form Clarke-Harris - six goals in his last six games - is a concern for the visitors.

“It’s a tight pitch at Peterborough and the fans are right on top of you,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph. “And they can score a goal. Jack Marriott has been running around causing havoc, while Clarke-Harris is a big handful. They get it forward and ask questions of you.

Jack Marriott.

“They should have beaten Luton and they did beat QPR. They are fighting for their lives and we know there are no easy games at this level from our own experiences.

“Five years ago this team were in a similar position, scrambling at the bottom of the league trying to get points. We lost three out of 15 from a second bottom starting position which shows how difficult every team can make it.

“For us we’ve got to try and pick up as many three points between now and the end of the season as we can.

“They’ve conceded a lot of goals this season so we have to be able to put the ball in the net which has been a problem for us the last few months.

“If we take our chances it is a game we can win. If we don’t then it will be tight and nervous as the minutes roll by.