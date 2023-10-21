News you can trust since 1948
Posh goalscorer Joel Randall takes a tumble in the game against Wycombe. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh goalscorer Joel Randall takes a tumble in the game against Wycombe. Photo: David Lowndes.
Posh goalscorer Joel Randall takes a tumble in the game against Wycombe. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's dogged determination rather than great attacking play earned them a point against Wycombe Wanderers

Peterborough United had to work hard to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games.
By Alan Swann
Published 21st Oct 2023, 18:04 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 19:22 BST

It finished 2-2, but Wycombe Wanderers often looked the most likely to score a winning goal in the final 30 minutes of the contest.

It should be viewed as a decent point against a team who are themselves on a decent run.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

The goalkeeper made a couple of important interventions to thwart Wycombe goal-scoring opportunities, but he also caused a few heart palpitations with his distribution. Could have cost Posh three goals with poor passes - 6.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The goalkeeper made a couple of important interventions to thwart Wycombe goal-scoring opportunities, but he also caused a few heart palpitations with his distribution. Could have cost Posh three goals with poor passes - 6. Photo: Joe Dent

The usual levels of dynamism. He plays with so much energy, but it's not always matched by accuracy when passing and crossing. Might have won a late penalty - 7.

2. PETER KIOSO

The usual levels of dynamism. He plays with so much energy, but it's not always matched by accuracy when passing and crossing. Might have won a late penalty - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

The ball was once more sent in the left-back's direction at regular intervals. He coped with that ok for the most part, but he's had many better passing days. Substituted when Posh changed shape at 2-2 - 6.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

The ball was once more sent in the left-back's direction at regular intervals. He coped with that ok for the most part, but he's had many better passing days. Substituted when Posh changed shape at 2-2 - 6. Photo: Joe Dent

The former Wycombe centre-back gave a dogged, determined display at the back. Not everything he did came off when in possession, but he made crucial defensive tackles and blocks against a tough attacking team - 8.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The former Wycombe centre-back gave a dogged, determined display at the back. Not everything he did came off when in possession, but he made crucial defensive tackles and blocks against a tough attacking team - 8. Photo: David Lowndes

