Peterborough United had to work hard to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games.
It finished 2-2, but Wycombe Wanderers often looked the most likely to score a winning goal in the final 30 minutes of the contest.
It should be viewed as a decent point against a team who are themselves on a decent run.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The goalkeeper made a couple of important interventions to thwart Wycombe goal-scoring opportunities, but he also caused a few heart palpitations with his distribution. Could have cost Posh three goals with poor passes - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
The usual levels of dynamism. He plays with so much energy, but it's not always matched by accuracy when passing and crossing. Might have won a late penalty - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The ball was once more sent in the left-back's direction at regular intervals. He coped with that ok for the most part, but he's had many better passing days. Substituted when Posh changed shape at 2-2 - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
The former Wycombe centre-back gave a dogged, determined display at the back. Not everything he did came off when in possession, but he made crucial defensive tackles and blocks against a tough attacking team - 8. Photo: David Lowndes