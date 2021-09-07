Peterborough United's divisional's rivals release £8m striker, Ipswich Town new boy opens up on exit

The Posh will be keen to bounce back from two defeats on the trot, but face a tricky test against a side desperate to secure three points after failing to win any of their five opening fixtures of the new league season.

Meanwhile, Peterborough midfielder Oliver Norburn has been discussing breaking into the Grenada national team, and said: “I enjoyed the football. There’s no way I’m ever playing international football if Grenada hadn’t called me up.

“The Shrewsbury captain Aaron Pierre is the captain of the side and after having a conversation with him I got the call. I qualify through my mother’s father.

“The football was eye-opening. You don’t look at the likes of Qatar and think they are a top footballing nation, but they were very good. They moved the ball well and they were very technically gifted.

“I’m open to playing for Grenada again, but my club must come first now. If there’s a clash I’ll be staying with Peterborough. Obviously the training with Grenada wasn’t as intense as with a club side so I was a little behind the others when I came back and I didn’t play much in pre-season.

“So to get thrown straight into the side when I came to Peterborough was very pleasing as it showed the manager’s faith in men.

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Jensen's claims on Tugay's bizarre half-time ritual Ex-Blackburn Rovers man Matt Jensen has claimed his former teammate and club icon Tugay would often spend half-time smoking within the confines of a toilet cubicle. The Turkish star spent nine seasons at the club, where he won the League Cup in 2002. (Daily Star)

2. Watt not interested in speculation Coventry City target Elliot Watt has revealed he took little notice of rumours linking him with a move away from Bradford in the last transfer window, but admitted that he deemed the speculation as a compliment. The 21-year-old has just one year left on his current deal. (Yorkshire Post)

3. Preston set contract priorities Preston North End are set for a busy few months as they decide the futures of eleven players whose contracts expire next summer. Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey and Tom Barkhuizen are said to be the Lilywhites' priority to agree new deals for. (Lancashire Post)

4. Carroll eyed by multiple second-tier sides Ex-Newcastle United, Liverpool and West Ham man Andy Carroll is said to have been targeted by a number of Championship sides, including Reading, in the summer transfer window, and the free agent is hopeful of joining a new side soon. It's also possible that he could re-join the Magpies on a new deal. (Football League World)