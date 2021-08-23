Peterborough United's divisional rivals land Man Utd midfielder, Reading eye ex-England youth star

Speaking after the game, Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I wish the players believed in themselves as much I believe in them. We came up here thinking this was a game we could win, but we showed no conviction or belief in that first half.
“It was a very disappointing result and a very disappointing first-half performance. We didn’t have a shot on goal which was most unlike us.
“We were much more like ourselves in the second-half. We started well and Siriki Dembele gave us a spark, but he really should have scored from yards out. If we score then we could go on and win as I know this place. They can turn on you quickly.
“We caused them problems and although we did leave ourselves open to the counter attack we were much better. I was pleased with how sharp Jack Marriott and Sammie Szmodics looked when they came on, but I have to be frank and we have an issue with set-pieces which is a worry as they are so important in the Championship."
He concluded: “We have brought in Andy Butler to help and it’s not his fault what’s going on. We just aren’t aggressive enough. They’ve scored with a free header from four yards out and they had four free headers from corners the second half.
“We can’t switch off for a minute in this competition and we have to be take our home performances into the away games.”
