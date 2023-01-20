Peterborough United's derby with Cambridge United moved forward on police advice
The kick-off time when Peterborough United travel to Cambridge United on April 15 has been brought forward to 12:30pm.
The change has been made to the request of Cambridgeshire Police.
In the time following Posh's 1-0 win at the Weston Homes Stadium in October, police have made 16 arrests for their roles in disorder.
Police also released CCTV images of 15 more people they wished to speak to and a teenage boy was arrested in connection with £20,000 worth of damage caused to Posh’s Motorpoint Stand.
The match will now kick-off at 12:30pm at the Abbey Stadium.