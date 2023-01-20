Police in Peterborough city centre before the derby match in October.

The change has been made to the request of Cambridgeshire Police.

In the time following Posh's 1-0 win at the Weston Homes Stadium in October, police have made 16 arrests for their roles in disorder.

Police also released CCTV images of 15 more people they wished to speak to and a teenage boy was arrested in connection with £20,000 worth of damage caused to Posh’s Motorpoint Stand.