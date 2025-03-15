Peterborough United's derby day hero on the inspiration that led to his stunning free-kick winner

Tayo Edun has credited pressure from his dad for how we was able to fire in the winner in the Cambridgeshire Derby.

After the match, the goal-scoring hero revealed that has dad had been on his back over the quality of his set-piece delivery in recent weeks.

Edun provided the perfect answer in the 72nd minute when he fired in the only goal of the match from a long-range free-kick, which perfectly curled round the wall and into the net. It was his second goal for the club, with his first coming straight from a corner against Shrewsbury at the beginning of the month.

It was not all smiles for Edun, who was one of the star performers, at the Abbey, however, he was sent off in the final minute of the match for a late challenge on Liam Bennett. That led to a second yellow card, with his first being picked up for dissent earlier in the half.

Tayo Edun celebrates scoring the winning goal for Peterborough United against Cambridge United. Photo: David Lowndes.

He will now serve a one-game ban and will miss Saturday’s match at home to Charlton, his former side, from which he joined Posh on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

He said: “My dad has been on me over the past few weeks about the quality of my deliveries and set plays and today, I just backed myself and in it went.

“I have been trying to focus on my delivery and my concentration and thankfully I got the end product I was looking for.

“I heard the roar and it was an amazing feeling.

Peterborough United's Tayo Edun is sent off against Cambridge United. Photo: David Lowndes.

“A lot of the games we have been in recently, it has been a lot tighter than we would have liked given all our possession and sometimes we need to just find that moment of quality and I was happy to provide that today.

“The back four and the whole squad now has a great relationship and understanding. You can see that in our displays recently. It’s a team input and everyone knows their role.

“The red card is something I will have to learn from but I’m really happy with the performance from the team and myself.”