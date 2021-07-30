Peterborough United’s defensive flexibility will be as important as the club’s famed attacking prowess in the Championship

Nathan Thompson scoring at Bedford Town in pre-season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 30 year-old defender has been impressed with the quality of his side’s defensive work this summer when he’s been deployed as a centre-back and a right back.

“We are a very flexible side defensively,” Thompson stated. “We can flit between two systems very quickly and that caught a few teams out last season. Hopefully that will be the same again in the Championship.

“We’ve added strength to a defence unit that did very well last season.”

Posh have added centre-back Josh Knight to their squad this summer.