Peterborough United’s defensive flexibility will be as important as the club’s famed attacking prowess in the Championship
Peterborough United’s attacking exploits tend to get all the attention at the Weston Homes Stadium, but experienced campaigner Nathan Thompson believes defensive flexibility will be vital in the Championship.
The 30 year-old defender has been impressed with the quality of his side’s defensive work this summer when he’s been deployed as a centre-back and a right back.
“We are a very flexible side defensively,” Thompson stated. “We can flit between two systems very quickly and that caught a few teams out last season. Hopefully that will be the same again in the Championship.
“We’ve added strength to a defence unit that did very well last season.”
Posh have added centre-back Josh Knight to their squad this summer.
Posh play against two of Thompson’s old clubs tomorrow (July 31) with teams heading to Portsmouth and Swindon for 3pm kick offs.