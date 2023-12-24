Peterborough United’s players are happy to sacrifice part of their Christmas Day to keep their glorious run of form going.

Posh have lost just one of their last 16 League One matches and Saturday’s come-from-behind 2-1 win at Shrewsbury Town ensured they will spend Christmas Day in an automatic promotion place.

That hasn;t stopped manager Darren Ferguson from organising a training session and post-match debrief on Christmas morning.

Burrows was outstanding in the win at the Croud Meadow and loved celebrating Hector Kyprianou’s winning goal right in front of the 655-strong Posh following.

"That was a top moment,” Burrows admitted. “It was great to celebrate in front of them and fair play for travelling all that way in terrible conditions.

"It was a really enjoyable win as we had to dig deep after a slow start and now it’s about keeping it going.

"One of the sacrifices you have to make as a professional footballer is coming into work on Christmas Day, but we are a dedicated bunch and we want to make sure we keep our momentum so we will make it work.

"We started badly at Shrewsbury. The pitch was a bit sticky, but we were warned about that beforehand so we won’t be using it as an excuse.

"We still had control for the majority of the match though and if anything falling behind spurred us on.”

Burrows was also pleased his mate and fellow Posh Academy graduate Ricky-Jade Jones got on the scoresheet after missing a couple of big first-half chances.

"We told Ricky at half-time just to keep going and he would score and that proved to be right,” Burrows added. “It was an instinctive finish.

"We keep talking about the need to be more clinical away from home, but we’ve dug in and won two tough away games in a row now.

"David Ajiboye showed his quality after coming on as a substitute to set up the winning goal.”

Posh are second in League One, five points behind leaders Portsmouth and two points ahead of third-placed Bolton Wanderers who have a game in hand.

Posh have played 12 of their 22 League One matches away from home, but have now won six of them.