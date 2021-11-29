Peterborough United’s December opponents have won just four out of their last 28 Championship matches between them! Could it yet be a merry Christmas for Darren Ferguson and his men?

Reading striker Andy Carroll. Photo: Alex Morton/Getty Images.

Posh have five games in December now against teams with a current average position of 14th (14.4). Our forthcoming opponents have won just five out their last 28 Championship matches between them.

Surely there’s a chance for Darren Ferguson’s men to find some much-needed goals and wins?

December 4

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper. Photo: Tony Marshall (Getty Images).

Nottingham Forest (away): Current position: 16th

Forest have improved since Steve Cooper replaced Chris Houghton as manager, but they’ve only won one of their last seven Championship games, scoring just six goals (three of them in one game). They’ve drawn their last two matches 0-0 so Posh must come up with a gameplan that frustrates their hosts in the early stages. If that happens who knows how the game will pan out? The law of averages demands Posh will score a goal soon after four successive blanks.

Likely outcome: A 1-0 Forest win.

December 11

Millwall (home): Current position: 10th.

The Lions are Championship draw specialists with nine shared games in 20 matches - only Derby have drawn more (10).

Millwall haven’t won any of their last four games and have only scored three more goals (20 in total) this season than Posh so getting in front here will be key.

One hesitates to call a game in December ‘must-win,’ but Posh can’t afford to fall any further back.

Anyway Hull beat Millwall on Saturday so there’s no reason Posh can’t beat them as well.

Possible outcome: A 1-0 Posh win.

December 18

Blackpool (away): Current position: 11th.

The Seasiders have been the Championship’s surprise package this season. To sit in the top half of the table after winning promotion through the League One play-offs is a terrific achievement, but the signs of a drop in form are there.

Blackpool haven’t won in five matches and they haven’t scored in three of those games. They did outplay Posh twice last season though which is a worry, but this is another opportunity to pick up points.

Possible outcome: 1-1 draw.

December 26

Reading (home): Current position: 21st.

To be fair to the Royals without a six-point deduction they would be 14th. They have won just two of their last eight matches, although both were away from home including an impressive 3-2 success at Swansea on Saturday.

Andy Carroll scored his first Reading goal in that game, but he’ll probably be injured before the Boxing Day (Posh have won one of their last four games on December 26) clash at the Weston Home Stadium.

Posh need to start justifying hype about their home form by actually winning some matches and this is a chance.

Possible outcome: Posh to win 2-1.

December 29

Birmingham City (away): Current position: 14th.

The Blues have been inconsistent this season, but it’s doubtful they will play with the same suicidal high defensive line as they did when losing 3-0 at Posh in September.

A 1-0 home win over Blackpool on Saturday was a first in four matches for Birmingham City. They have a tough game at Fulham on Boxing Day three days before they take on Posh so hopefully they will be knackered when Fergie’s men pitch up at St Andrews.