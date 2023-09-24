Keir Perkins (left) in action for Posh Women against Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Two goals apiece from deadly forwards Keir Perkins and Tara Kirk delivered a 4-0 win over bottom club Sheffield at Bourne Town FC in front of a bumper crowd of 554.

Posh had a big opportunity to break the deadlock on just three minutes as Ellie York’s free-kick was met by Kirk just inside the area, but her side-footed volley just went wide.

However, just three minutes later, Posh opened the scoring as Katie Middleton’s corner was met by Kirk at the near-post and she guided her header home.

Zaiga Lacite in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Kirk then saw a ‘goal’ disallowed for offside before claiming her second of the game two minutes before the break after birthday girl Rosie Axten’s free kick had been palmed into her path.

Remarkably it was 4-0 by the interval as Perkins finished from close range from a Middleton cross and again after a Middleton corner was cleared to her on the edge of the penalty area.

A strong defensive block just past the hour mark stopped Kirk claiming a hat-trick.

Posh were warmed by the return of Zaiga Lacite after an 11-month absence because of injury.

Ellie York in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Posh are a point behind leaders Loughborough Lightning, but its League Cup action next Sunday with Leeds United the visitors to the Abbey Lawn (2pm kick off).

Leeds are flying high in Division One North.