Peterborough United's deadly duo Keir and Kirk put Sheffield to the sword

Peterborough United are within a point of top spot in Division One Midlands of the National Womens League after securing a fourth straight win on Sunday.
By Alan Swann
Published 24th Sep 2023, 22:32 BST- 1 min read
Keir Perkins (left) in action for Posh Women against Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red PhotographyKeir Perkins (left) in action for Posh Women against Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Keir Perkins (left) in action for Posh Women against Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Two goals apiece from deadly forwards Keir Perkins and Tara Kirk delivered a 4-0 win over bottom club Sheffield at Bourne Town FC in front of a bumper crowd of 554.

Posh had a big opportunity to break the deadlock on just three minutes as Ellie York’s free-kick was met by Kirk just inside the area, but her side-footed volley just went wide.

However, just three minutes later, Posh opened the scoring as Katie Middleton’s corner was met by Kirk at the near-post and she guided her header home.

Zaiga Lacite in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red PhotographyZaiga Lacite in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Zaiga Lacite in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Kirk then saw a ‘goal’ disallowed for offside before claiming her second of the game two minutes before the break after birthday girl Rosie Axten’s free kick had been palmed into her path.

Remarkably it was 4-0 by the interval as Perkins finished from close range from a Middleton cross and again after a Middleton corner was cleared to her on the edge of the penalty area.

A strong defensive block just past the hour mark stopped Kirk claiming a hat-trick.

Posh were warmed by the return of Zaiga Lacite after an 11-month absence because of injury.

Ellie York in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red PhotographyEllie York in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Ellie York in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Posh are a point behind leaders Loughborough Lightning, but its League Cup action next Sunday with Leeds United the visitors to the Abbey Lawn (2pm kick off).

Leeds are flying high in Division One North.

Posh: Corry, York, Mugridge, Connor, Driscoll-King, Brown (sub Driscoll, 58mins), Bennett (sub Scargill, 58mins), Axten (sub Lawlor, 46mins), Perkins, Kirk (sub Lacite, 78mins), Middleton.

