Peterborough United's crunch promotion clash with Portsmouth made all-ticket
League One leaders Portsmouth travel to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (March 16, 3pm) with a sold-out allocation of 3,900 fans.
They will be located in the Main Stand and the whole of the GH Display Stand.
No tickets will be available on the day and fans have been advised to secure their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
Supporters must be registered on the Posh tickets system before December 1, 2023 in order to purchase tickets.
Tickets are available at theposh.com/tickets.
Posh will be looking to avoid suffering a league double after being beaten 3-1 at Fratton Park in September.
The gap between the sides is currently nine points with Pompey having played a game more.
They host Burton Albion at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.