Abraham Odoh celebrates his goal for Posh v Charlton. Photo David Lowndes.

Winger Abraham Odoh typifies the confidence currently flowing through the Peterborough United squad.

Odoh grabbed his his seventh goal of the season in the 3-0 League One win over Charlton Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday with a lovely finish. After six goals in cup competitions it was his first Football League goal for Posh.

Odoh, who started his professional career with Charlton, went on to to miss a couple of excellent scoring opportunities in the second-half, but it’s turning into a strong first season at London Road for a 24 year-old signed from Harrogate Town in the summer. He also has five goal assists to his name.

Odoh is one of several rapid improvers in a squad now unbeaten in eight competitive matches. Posh are top of the League One current form table over the last six games and confident they can now beat anyone in the division.

"I’ve been working hard in training on goals and assists,” Odoh told the Posh Plus Service. “I’ve been speaking to the other attackers and they told me to make early decisions by cutting in and shooting. When Malik played the pass to me I was always going to shift it and shoot and it was a nice feeling to score against my old club.

"It was a great performance as we created a lot of chances, but it was also frustrating we didn’t score more goals. Me and Malik Mothersille missed two good chances apiece so we were pleased when Mal got his goal. The ball bobbled apparently for first chance, but for the second one I didn’t really see the ‘keeper on the floor so my eyes lit up and I just felt I would score!

“It’s satisfying the work in training is starting to pay off for us all. We are on a roll and confident we can beat any opposition.”

Odoh played once for Charlton in a 2020 FA Cup defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.