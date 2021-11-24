Peterborough United’s big relegation battle against Barnsley is now an all-ticket match
Peterborough United’s crunch Championship relegation battle against Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (November 27) is now an all-ticket game.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:58 am
Posh have handed out many tickets as part of their schools initiative so the Deskgo Stand is now full and there is only limited availability in the South Stand.
Tickets are available from the London Road Box Office or from www.theposhtickets.com.