Peterborough United’s big relegation battle against Barnsley is now an all-ticket match

Peterborough United’s crunch Championship relegation battle against Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (November 27) is now an all-ticket game.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:58 am
Posh v Barnsley is now an all-ticket match.

Posh have handed out many tickets as part of their schools initiative so the Deskgo Stand is now full and there is only limited availability in the South Stand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Tickets are available from the London Road Box Office or from www.theposhtickets.com.

BARNSLEYSouth StandLondon Road