Pemi Aderoju in action for Posh at Cheltenham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The relegation-threatened hosts won 2-0, but they could easily have tripled that winning margin. They had much more to play for of course, although those players called up by Posh had plenty to prove. They did just that, but not in a favourable way.

As expected Posh boss Darren Ferguson made multiple changes, seven of them to Saturday’s winning starting line-up with forwards David Ajiboye, Malik Mothersille and Jonson Clarke-Harris, plus teenage right-back James Dornelly the survivors.

There was a Football League debut for 18 year-old left-back Harley Mills and a recall for goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic. Jadel Katongo lined-up in midfield alongside Ryan De Havilland with Mothersille employed as a number 10 in what looked an exciting front four. Mothersille has now performed in all four forward positions in the last three games. Jones returned to the wing where has enjoyed success in the past, while Hector Kyprianou was left to babysit the youngsters on the substitutes’ bench.

Malik Mothersille in action for Posh at Cheltenham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Former Posh defender Lewis Freestone returned to the Cheltenham starting line-up after injury. The home side had to win this match and their final one on Saturday to have any chance of avoiding the drop.

And Cheltenham delivered a first-half performance full of passion, commitment, fierce pressing and some decent football, all in complete contrast to the efforts of this much-changed Posh team.

Cheltenham striker Joe Nuttall saw a goal harshly disallowed after just after seven minutes after catching Romoney Crichlow in possession, but he was celebrating three minutes later. Crichlow initially messed up by missing a clearance, De Havilland did clear the ball, but straight to Matty Taylor whose shot was spilled badly by Bilokapic and Nuttall pounced.

Bilokapic then got the ball caught up in his feet and had to scramble back to save an own goal, but it was 2-0 on 21 minutes when a lump upfield from Freestone caught out an entire back four. Taylor, the best player on the pitch by some distance, showed superb control before slotting home.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Posh is tackled by ex-Posh defender Lewis Freestone at Cheltenham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Taylor then hit the inside of a post after Posh inexplicably sat off him and Nuttall headed a good chance over the bar.

Posh did improve towards the end of the first-half and Jones missed badly after streaking clear of his marker onto a fine Clarke-Harris pass. Ajiboye sent over a couple of decent crosses, but Cheltenham survived and left the field at the break to roars from the home crowd.

Cheltenham started the second-half in rampant fashion. Taylor continued to rip Posh to pieces with his skill and clever touches, but defensive blocks, Bilokapic saves, occasionally after his own errors, and wild finishing stopped the home side extending their lead.

They did tire eventually, but the Posh response was minimal and inadequate. A fine Mothersiille pass freed Clarke-Harris whose shot was turned aside by home ‘keeper Luke Southwood on 57 minutes and the double golden boot winner was thwarted again by a full-length stop from a header seven minutes from time.

That last effort would have been a lovely moment as the assist would have gone to Mills. He played 90 minutes and performed better than most.

As it was the only Posh consolation arrived from Cambridge United who will be involved in last-day relegation drama for the second successive season.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harley Mills, Romoney Crichlow, Emmanuel Fernandez, James Dornelly (sub Jacob Wakeling, 73 mins), Jadel Katongo, Ryan De Havilland (sub Charlie O’Connell, 53 mins), David Ajiboye, Malik Mothersille, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Pemi Aderoju, 57 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris

Unused subs: Fynn Talley, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Hector Kyprianou, Donay O’Brien-Brady.

Cheltenham: Luke Southwood, Sean Long, Curtis Davies, Lewis Freestone (sub Tom Bradbury, 86 mins), Liam Kinsella, Will Ferry (sub Ben Williams, 90 + 2 mins), Elliott Bonds, Tom Pett, Liam Sercombe (sub James Olayinka, 90 + 2 mins), Joe Nuttall, Matt Taylor (sub Jordan Thomas, 79 mins).

Unused subs: Jamie Pardington, Josh Harrop, Sopuruchukwu Obieri.

Goals: Cheltenham – Nuttall (10 mins), Taylor (21 mins).

Cautions: Cheltenham – Taylor (foul).

Referee: Ed Duckworth 5.