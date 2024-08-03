Posh signed off their pre-season campaign with a 4-3 win over Notts County thanks to a Malik Mothersille double as well as goals from Ollie Rose and David Ajiboye in the final moments.
It was a second-string Posh side with a line-up featuring many of the regular and expected starters featuring in the 1-0 win earlier in the day.
1. PETERBOROUGH UNITED PLAYERS RATINGS
Ollie Rose celebrates equalising goal. Photo: Joe Dent
2. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The nerve-jangling touches when the he's being closed down by a forward haven't gone away over the summer but he did. Hardly called on to make more than a routine stop and was let down by his defence for the goals. 6. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARLEY MILLS
The designated set-piece taker in the second game and took a great one right onto the head of Rose for the opener for Posh. Had a few shaky moments in the backline though. 6. Photo: Joe Dent
4. OLLIE ROSE
Right in the heart of the action, not always in a good way. Indecision let McGoldrick pounce for the County opener. He then rose well to equalise himself but a rash slide tackle conceded the penalty for the second Notts goal. The third also resulted from a poor touch in the box that gifted the ball to McGoldrick a yard out. 5. Photo: Joe Dent